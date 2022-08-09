Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo drop 31 and 10 for Greece against Spain

The best player on the planet looks ready to dominate EuroBasket.
Giannis Antetokounmpo when out in a tune-up game against traditional European power Spain and dropped 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just over 20 minutes on the court, dominating a game Greece won 86-70 and putting together a highlight package worth watching.
🔥 Giannis against Spain in friendly game:
31 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal. In 20 minutes. 🤯
Career high in scoring with the national team. ✅
Antetokounmpo was hot early, but when Spain cut the lead to six entering the fourth quarter, Giannis re-entered the game and scored eight points on a 10-2 run that put the Greeks up by 14, and they never looked back.
For Giannis, this is more than just a chance to represent Greece, it’s a chance to do it with his family — that’s what most motivates him. But you can read more about that on NBC Sports in the coming days.