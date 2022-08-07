Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench.

He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.

While these videos should come with the standard “don’t put too much into summer run/workout videos” (these things are hand-picked and edited to make the player look good), Carmelo Anthony played well enough last season to earn a chance somewhere else this coming season at age 38.

Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds a game last season, shooting 37.5% from 3, despite the Lakers’ season crumbling around him. He has accepted his role coming off the bench at this point in his career and is solid in it. Some team is going to snap him up to provide a little bench scoring, plus he is beloved in NBA locker rooms for his veteran leadership.

It’s unlikely the Lakers will bring him back; they have their 14 on the roster (they traditionally leave one spot open), although that could change if a Russell Westbrook trade becomes a reality. But some team should sign him.