Celtics’ Jayson Tatum says sore right shoulder “feels a lot better”

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

During the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum tweaked his shoulder. He played through that pain in the Finals and averaged 21.7 points a game, but shot just 36.7% in that series. It was one of a long list of things that added up to the Warriors celebrating a title in the Garden.

Speaking to Justin Quinn of Celtics Wire, Tatum said the shoulder has completely healed this offseason.

“Yeah, it feels a lot better, it got a lot of time to rest that it needed. So, it definitely felt a lot better.”

The Celtics upgraded their roster this offseason by trading for Malcolm Brogdon and adding sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari. More importantly, a team that found its identity in the middle of last season — and it carried them to the Finals — will walk into this season knowing who it is and what it wants to do. The Celtics will be better whether Kevin Durant is there or not (and the smart money is on probably not).

And Tatum will be healthy and ready to go.