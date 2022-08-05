Jayson Tatum shows no mercy to son Deuce at basketball camp

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four-year-old Deuce Tatum was one of the stars of the playoffs — everyone loved seeing Jayson Tatum‘s son around him at games and practices. And the joy was evident in Tatum’s face whenever his son was around.

That doesn’t mean the elder Tatum is showing his son any mercy — Jayson blocked Deuce’s shot and shocked his son during a youth basketball camp in St. Louis.

Ouch.

I’d talk to duce about going into the body of the shot blocker to take him out of the play, but I’m not sure that would work for him yet, either.