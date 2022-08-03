PBT Podcast: Talking Bill Russell’s impact. Is Brown for Durant wise?

Bill Russell, who passed away this past week, helped change basketball on the court. But Corey Robinson of NBC Sports talks about the impact he had off the court and the respect other greats of the game (like Corey’s father David) have for Mr. Russell.

After that topic, this episode with Corey and Kurt Helin gets into the modern Celtics by discussing a potential Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant trade and whether that would be wise. Neither are sold on the idea.

The focus then turns to the MVP race and why so many international players are at the top of that list. Then the pair finish off talking about the best arena food Corey and Kurt have ever had.

