Former NBA player Iman Shumpert arrested on marijuana charge in Texas

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ten-year NBA veteran — and Dancing With The Stars winner — Iman Shumpert has been arrested on a felony marijuana charge at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

TMZ broke the news.

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday … TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM … after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed. Cops say the substance weighed 6.12 ounces and tested positive for marijuana using a mobile test.

While we can debate whether six ounces is a “sizeable” amount, this is Texas, not a state where marijuana has been legalized (CBD products can be sold under a 2019 law). In Texas, the amount Shumpert was found with is considered a felony. Police also found 14 9mm bullets in Shumpert’s luggage, however, there was no gun and that is not part of the charges.

Shumpert has largely been out of the NBA since the 2019-20 season. He played 13 games for the Nets in the pandemic/bubble season and two games the season after that (he was not in the NBA last season). A 2016 NBA champion as part of the Cavaliers, Shumpert recently launched a podcast for Uninterrupted with his brother Ahrri, plus as an actor he has a reoccurring role on Showtimes’s “The Chi,” according to Salon.