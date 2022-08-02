Celtics reportedly sign forward Noah Vonleh to one-year contract

By Aug 2, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Ignoring any potential major shake-ups, Boston Celtics still have to fill out the back end of their roster. They had 12 guaranteed contracts on the books heading into Monday.

They are giving veteran forward Noah Vonleh and seemingly eternal project Bruno Caboclo a chance to make the roster.

Vonleh has a real shot to be in Green on opening night. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news of the signing.

This is a true non-guaranteed contract, not an Exhibit 10 (guys headed to the G-League). Vonleh, a 6’10” stretch four/five, played last season in China, and while that is a league not exactly known for impressive defense, Vonleh put up solid numbers, as friend of the site Keith Smith points out.

Before that, Vonleh played in 40 games total over three NBA seasons, bouncing between Minnesota, Denver, and Brooklyn. If Vonleh shows he can bring the shot he had in China stateside and stretch the floor for Boston, he will land a roster spot.

It’s going to be a longer shot for Caboclo to make the final roster, but the former No. 20 pick of the Raptors has bounced around the league and has not found a home. Bringing Caboclo in is a decent flier for the Celtics, but it is a flier.

Expect the Celtics to bring in some more non-guaranteed camp players and have a little competition to see who can make the roster.

Check out more on the Celtics

2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
Doncic, Antetokounmpo betting favorites to win 2023 NBA MVP
President Obama Honors Medal Of Freedom Recipients
Presidents Obama, Clinton, Biden reflect on passing of Bill Russell
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your...