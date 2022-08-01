Kendrick Nunn says he is 100% healthy, ready to help Lakers this season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Part of the perfect storm of problems that battered the Lakers last season was that Kendrick Nunn — who they used their mid-level exception to bring in — missed every game due to a bone bruise in his right knee

Nunn picked up his $5.25 million option and will return to the Lakers next season, but he told Chris McGee of Spectrum SportsNet (the Lakers’ cable channel in Los Angeles) that he is 100% healthy and ready to go.

"I feel great. I feel 100%" @geeter3 sits down with @nunnbetter_ to talk about his road to recovery and expectations for the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/9LsWY6GkDy — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) July 27, 2022

“I feel 100% to be honest. Back to where I’m normally playing at a high level.”

The Lakers could absolutely use Nunn, a talented scorer who plays solid defense at both guard spots, as part of their rotation. Nunn will likely split time at the two guard spot/wing with this year’s mid-level signing, Lonnie Walker IV, although with the Russell Westbrook trade situation still hanging over the team, any predictions on the Lakers’ backcourt rotation are premature. Nothing is settled.

Credit Rob Pelinka, he learned from his past mistakes and built a better supporting cast to go around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season. With Walker, Nunn, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and likely more Talen Horton-Tucker and Austin Reaves, the Lakers are more versatile, athletic, and will defend better than they did a season ago.

All that helps, but how good the Lakers ultimately are will depend on LeBron’s health (he’ll be his legendary self when on the court) and how close Anthony Davis can return to the bubble version of himself that the Lakers need.