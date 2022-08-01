JaMychal Green on role with Warriors: “Be a dog. Do the dirty work.”

Two seasons ago, JaMychal Green thrived as the first big man off the bench in Denver, behind Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap. However, last year his role shifted, with Green expected to play more as a pick-and-pop backup five and provide more rim protection. That change, combined with a wrist injury he played through, had things going sideways. Green’s 3-point shooting fell from almost 40% to 26.6%, and he’s not great at being a primary rim protector. Green looked out of place and played like it.

Now signed in Golden State, Green knows his role this season and said Monday he will thrive in it. Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Just coming in and play hard,” Green said Monday when asked about his role with the Warriors. “Be a dog. Do the dirty work, help [Draymond Green] out with the dirty work and knock down shots and play defense. Just coming here to play hard.”

With Otto Porter and Gary Payton II moving on to bigger paydays, the Warriors have reworked their bench units for the coming season. Green and Donte DiVincenzo will join young players getting bigger roles in Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman. More will be asked of that bench as Steve Kerr tries to keep the minutes for his older starters — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green — down.

Green said it was Kerr who convinced him to come to Golden State. Green said he had other options.

“After talking with him, I just couldn’t tell him no,” Green said…. “With the organization and what they built over, I just felt that I’d love to be part of it.”

Green being long-time friends with Draymond Green didn’t hurt either. Now the old buddies can team up on the dirty work.