Hawks’ core — Young, Murray, Collins — put on show at Seattle pro-am

The Atlanta Hawks’ core may still be settled — there is plenty of speculation about an eventual John Collins trade still floating around the league — but what they have can be pretty entertaining.
Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Collins all showed up at The Crawsover, Jamal Crawford’s pro-am in Seattle, and they put on a show. That started with the highlight of the day, where a Young nutmeg of a defender turned into an off-the-backboard alley-oop.
But the show was just getting started.
Murray finished with 39 points, Young 37, and Collins 27.
I could get into why you don’t want to read much into summer pro-am games, but where is the fun in that? It’s still August. Enjoy the summer and dream big, Hawks fans.