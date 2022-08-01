Hawks’ core — Young, Murray, Collins — put on show at Seattle pro-am

By Aug 1, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Drew League Pro-Am
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Atlanta Hawks’ core may still be settled — there is plenty of speculation about an eventual John Collins trade still floating around the league — but what they have can be pretty entertaining.

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Collins all showed up at The Crawsover, Jamal Crawford’s pro-am in Seattle, and they put on a show. That started with the highlight of the day, where a Young nutmeg of a defender turned into an off-the-backboard alley-oop.

But the show was just getting started.

Murray finished with 39 points, Young 37, and Collins 27.

I could get into why you don’t want to read much into summer pro-am games, but where is the fun in that? It’s still August. Enjoy the summer and dream big, Hawks fans.

Check out more on the Hawks

2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
Doncic, Antetokounmpo betting favorites to win 2023 NBA MVP
2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Early win totals for 2022-23 NBA season have Celtics with best record
Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat - Game Five
Watch Trae Young, John Collins take their turn in Drew League