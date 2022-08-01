Hawks’ core — Young, Murray, Collins — put on show at Seattle pro-am

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta Hawks’ core may still be settled — there is plenty of speculation about an eventual John Collins trade still floating around the league — but what they have can be pretty entertaining.

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Collins all showed up at The Crawsover, Jamal Crawford’s pro-am in Seattle, and they put on a show. That started with the highlight of the day, where a Young nutmeg of a defender turned into an off-the-backboard alley-oop.

I hope y’all ready…🤫❄️💯

we’ll see y’all soon🤍 pic.twitter.com/Twvk4fEwaS — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 1, 2022

But the show was just getting started.

The 11 to 5 connection is here 🤩 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/XmonyRmcYe — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 1, 2022

Murray finished with 39 points, Young 37, and Collins 27.

I could get into why you don’t want to read much into summer pro-am games, but where is the fun in that? It’s still August. Enjoy the summer and dream big, Hawks fans.