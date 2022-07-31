Watch Paolo Banchero drop 50 at Jamal Crawford’s pro-am in Seattle

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero went home to Seattle and put on a show.

Banchero jumped on the court in The Crawsover, Jamal Crawford’s well-known pro-am in Seattle, and toyed with everyone else, dropping a 50 spot.

Paolo Banchero WENT OFF for 50 PTS in his hometown of Seattle, WA at the @thecrawsover! 🔥 @Pp_doesit: 50 PTS, 9 REB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SLObQSANe5 — NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022

Banchero was born and raised in Seattle and said it’s “mandatory” the NBA put an expansion team in the city.

He wasn’t alone in showing out at the Crawsover. Another Seattle native, Jaden McDaniels, had a game-high 52.

Jaden McDaniels BALLED OUT in his hometown of Seattle dropping a game-high 52 POINTS in @thecrawsover!@Jmcdaniels7: 52 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/DgqB2caocN — NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022

Then there was No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, who had 34 points and 14 boards.