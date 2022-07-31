Watch Paolo Banchero drop 50 at Jamal Crawford’s pro-am in Seattle

By Jul 31, 2022, 8:55 AM EDT
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero went home to Seattle and put on a show.

Banchero jumped on the court in The Crawsover, Jamal Crawford’s well-known pro-am in Seattle, and toyed with everyone else, dropping a 50 spot.

Banchero was born and raised in Seattle and said it’s “mandatory” the NBA put an expansion team in the city.

He wasn’t alone in showing out at the Crawsover. Another Seattle native, Jaden McDaniels, had a game-high 52.

 

Then there was No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, who had 34 points and 14 boards.

