Watch Paolo Banchero drop 50 at Jamal Crawford’s pro-am in Seattle

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero went home to Seattle and put on a show.
Banchero jumped on the court in The Crawsover, Jamal Crawford’s well-known pro-am in Seattle, and toyed with everyone else, dropping a 50 spot.
Paolo Banchero WENT OFF for 50 PTS in his hometown of Seattle, WA at the @thecrawsover!
🔥 @Pp_doesit: 50 PTS, 9 REB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SLObQSANe5
— NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022
Banchero was born and raised in Seattle and said it’s “mandatory” the NBA put an expansion team in the city.
He wasn’t alone in showing out at the Crawsover. Another Seattle native, Jaden McDaniels, had a game-high 52.
Jaden McDaniels BALLED OUT in his hometown of Seattle dropping a game-high 52 POINTS in @thecrawsover!@Jmcdaniels7: 52 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/DgqB2caocN
— NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022
Then there was No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, who had 34 points and 14 boards.
Chet Holmgren was DOMINANT in @thecrawsover as he and Paolo Banchero combined for 84 PTS!@ChetHolmgren: 34 PTS | 14 REB pic.twitter.com/B0sq3UKr8Q
— NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022