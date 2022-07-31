Respect, admiration, love pour in from across NBA as players react to Bill Russell passing

By Jul 31, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT
Boston Celtics - Bill Russell
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
Bill Russell — a Hall of Fame Celtics’ player, coach, and, more importantly, civil rights icon — has died at the age of 88.

The news shook the NBA world, and the love and admiration for Russell as a player and person poured out in statements as players took to social media to react to the news. The depth of feeling for the legend is evident. Here is just a sample of what was said and written.

“Bill Russell was a pioneer – as a player, as a champion, as the NBA’s first Black head coach and as an activist,” Michael Jordan said. “He paved the way and set an example for every Black player who came into the league after him, including me. The world has lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.”

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics – including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards – only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society.

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity. For nearly 35 years since Bill completed his trailblazing career as the league’s first Black head coach, we were fortunate to see him at every major NBA event, including the NBA Finals, where he presented the Bill Russell Trophy to the Finals MVP.

“I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball’s Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Jeannine, his family and his many friends.”