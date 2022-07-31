Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton reflect on passing of Bill Russell

By Jul 31, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT
President Obama Honors Medal Of Freedom Recipients
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
0 Comments

The death of NBA icon Bill Russell has hit the NBA and its community hard.

However, the influence of Bill Russell extends far beyond the hardwood. His work as a civil rights activist — from backing Muhamad Ali in his refusal not to fight in the Vietnam war to marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — made him fans around the nation.

Two of those are former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Both expressed their sadness at his passing through social media.

Russell has fans everywhere, as Spurs coach Gregg Popovich put eloquently.

Check out more on the Celtics.

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your...
Boston Celtics - Bill Russell
Respect, admiration, love pour in from across NBA as players react to Bill...
Bill Russell, Hall of fame player, esteemed civil rights activist, dies at...