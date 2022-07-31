Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton reflect on passing of Bill Russell

The death of NBA icon Bill Russell has hit the NBA and its community hard.
However, the influence of Bill Russell extends far beyond the hardwood. His work as a civil rights activist — from backing Muhamad Ali in his refusal not to fight in the Vietnam war to marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — made him fans around the nation.
Two of those are former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Both expressed their sadness at his passing through social media.
Today, we lost a giant.
As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022
For decades, Bill endured insults and vandalism, but never let it stop him from speaking up for what’s right. I learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached, and the way he lived his life.
Michelle and I send our love to Bill’s family, and everyone who admired him.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022
Bill Russell was a legendary player and coach, and an even better person. He approached everything he did with determination, principle, and wisdom. I will always be grateful for the chance to call him my friend. pic.twitter.com/CmMVzLJUJJ
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 31, 2022
Russell has fans everywhere, as Spurs coach Gregg Popovich put eloquently.
Coach Pop on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/89IrDvmIqO
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 31, 2022