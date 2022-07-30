Sacramento Kings sign Matthew Dellavedova to one-year contract

Matthew Dellavedova is back in the NBA.

He spent last season in Australia playing for Melbourne United, but after working out for teams in Las Vegas during Summer League, the Kings decided to bring Dellavedova back stateside.

This is a partially guaranteed one-year contract at the veteran minimum ($2.6 million), reports Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

Dellavedova, who will turn 32 before next season starts, played eight NBA seasons — his best ones were under new Kings’ coach Mike Brown in Cleveland back during the second LeBron James era.

The pesky defense and scrappy play of a healthy Dellavedova — he was limited to 13 games his last NBA season — could help the Kings. That said, it will not be easy for him to get on the court. The Kings start De'Aaron Fox at the point with Davion Mitchell as his backup (then Dellavedova), while at the two the Kings will rotate Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Terence Davis.

But with the Kings stated goal of making the postseason and ending the team’s 16-year playoff drought, using that third point guard spot on a player who can help at points, and is not just there to develop, could pay off during the grind of the 82-game NBA season.