Bam Adebayo on playing entire career with Heat: “If I could, I would”

Bam Adebayo has heard his name in the middle of the swirling vortex of Kevin Durant trade rumors.

The Heat are on Durant’s two-team shortlist of places he’d prefer to be traded, and with Phoenix likely out of the mix, Miami should move front and center. However, the Nets are lukewarm (at best) on a Tyler Herro/Duncan Robinson-based trade package, and the Heat do not want to trade away Adebayo. Even for KD.

Adebayo didn’t sound like someone who wanted to be traded, speaking to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“If I could, I would [stay his entire career in Miami]. Just to have that opportunity to be around this community for my whole career. A lot of the community has seen my grown up. Going from a random 14th draft pick to being a cornerstone in this organization and to become something bigger. It’s just one of those things that’s dope when people grow with you.”

Adebayo has said he is working to ignore trade rumors and focus on what he can control. He has grown up as a player in Miami and understandably feels attached to the franchise and fans.

Adebayo highlights the challenge the Heat (and other teams) face in trading for Durant.

Brooklyn’s trade demands of an All-Star (or soon-to-be All-Star level) player under age 25, plus other players and multiple first-round picks and swaps, would strip a team down to the point they are not contenders, even with KD. The Heat consider Herro on an All-Star trajectory, but the Nets want Adebayo as well (who, to be clear, has not been included in offers by Maimi). If the Heat traded Adebayo, Herro and another player for Durant, they would be very good, but would they be contenders? Take away Adebayo’s 19.1 points (on 55.7% shooting), 10.1 rebounds, and All-Defensive Team level play from the paint and the Heat are not near the same team. Even with the offensive firepower of Jimmy Butler and Durant, could Miami get enough stops to beat the Celtics or Bucks. (Boston faces the same situation, they may see Durant as an upgrade over Jaylen Brown but the Nets want Marcus Smart and more and that is too far for the Celtics.)

Things seem to be heading toward Durant going to training camp with the Nets. Or, at least being on the Nets when camp opens. The Heat are not moving off their stance, they are not including Adebayo in any deal.

And that is good with Adebayo.