Stephen Curry on future plans: “I want this to be my one and only home”

Draymond Green is eligible for a contract extension next week, and there is potential friction between what Green wants — a four-year max deal — and what the Warriors want to even discuss.

Curry signed his max contract a year ago and there was no friction then (although he got the max, no questions asked). There’s also no friction now, he is not a superstar looking to force his way to a new city and team. Curry was at the Oakland A’s game Wednesday where he took some batting practice and threw out the first pitch — poorly. Then he spent some time in the announcing booth and said he wants to play for the Warriors his entire career.

“I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home” – Steph on the Bay Area 😊 pic.twitter.com/aWHLidy8b1 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

“I just finished my 13th year and to be able to say I’ve played for one team my entire career, and also to say between the 10 years in Oakland and these last three years in San Francisco, I can honestly say how special this place is… Honestly, I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home, and even thinking about what happens after basketball is done.”

It’s easy to say that coming off winning a fourth title and being in the middle of a four-year, $215 million contract. But to be fair, Curry wasn’t looking to leave when things got difficult, either. He trusted his teammates and Warriors management that they would turn things around, and that trust was rewarded.

Curry will be 38 when this contract ends in the summer of 2026. He says he wants to stay with the Warriors, although if he chose to finish out his career with a year or two back in his native Charlotte, it wouldn’t be a shock. But that is four years away, there’s a lot of basketball to play between now and then, and predicting the NBA that far out is a fool’s errand.

For now and the foreseeable future, Curry will be in the Bay Area — right where he wants to be.