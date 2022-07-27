Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green will seek max contract extension Aug. 3

Is Draymond Green, at this point in his career at age 32, a four-year max contract extension player?

While LeBron James has been the August contract extension headliner (because it’s a clear window into his feelings on the Lakers’ roster and his future plans), he is not the only one up for a deal. As Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic point out, the Warriors have four players eligible, including Andrew Wiggins (they want to keep him but not at his max contract number, so what is the middle ground?), Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson.

But Green might be the trickiest of the Warriors extensions.

Green, according to sources, wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. Aug. 3 is when he is eligible to sign a four-year deal. That is his desired length… Green is set to make $25.8 million this coming season. He is due $27.5 million for 2023-24, but it’s a player option. He can decline it and become a free agent next summer. So the maximum extension Green could sign starting next week involves him opting out of the final year of his current deal and signing a four-year extension worth $138.4 million… All indications, though, are that the Warriors have no plans to offer Green a maximum extension, and there isn’t any current traction on any type of extension. The typical pattern of this Golden State front office is to extend with one year remaining. Even Stephen Curry waited until one year remained before signing his max extension last offseason. Green has two years remaining on the maximum extension he signed in 2019. While he could opt out a year earlier, the Warriors’ current preference is to talk extension with Green next summer.

The question is will Green be happy with that?

A year ago, Stephen Curry got a no-brainer max contract extension, and Green will see that as how the core should be treated. If the Warriors don’t come with that same kind of energy for Green — unquestionably part of their core and the lynchpin of their defense — how will he respond? Not that Green is going to go all Jimmy Butler in Minnesota if he doesn’t get an extension this summer, but Green is the emotional leader of the Warriors locker room and if he is sullen or a little bit flat, the Warriors will feel it.

And if he reacts worse to the news, what happens? Does Green threaten to opt out next summer and hit free agency? Ask for a trade? Unlikely, but we know Green can react emotionally to situations and that makes the list of potential outcomes far more wide open.

Most likely, this is a lot of sound and speculation signifying nothing. But things can be unpredictable with Green, making him a person to watch next week as extensions become possible.