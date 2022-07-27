Bucks unveil new “Fear the Deer” statement uniforms for next season

By Jul 27, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT
Photo courtesy Milwaukee Bucks
0 Comments

“Fear the Deer” is one of the longer-running, but still one of the better, NBA team slogans.

It’s been around long enough that the Bucks are unveiling their third set of Fear the Deer statement uniforms, but the ones for the 2022-23 season put the antlers more front-and-center in the design.

Besides the antler feature and the use of a black uniform, this isn’t far outside the other Bucks’ designs and is not a radical statement.

But it is a cool one — I like the clean look, personally. And the idea of Giannis Antetokounmpo coming downhill at a defender in a uniform with antlers is kind of fun. Well, not fun for the defender, but entertaining for the rest of us.

Check out more on the Bucks

2022 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Early win totals for 2022-23 NBA season have Celtics with best record
FIBA World Cup - Greece v Czech Republic
Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Greece in Eurobasket
2022 NBA Rookie Portraits
Watch Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp buy his mother a house