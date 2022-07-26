Spike Lee working on film about 1990s Knicks based on “Blood in the Garden”

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s the Knicks’ turn to hit the big screen (or, at least whatever screen you stream shows on).

Knicks superfan Spike Lee confirmed to Stephan Bondy of the New York Daily News that he is working on a movie based on Chris Herring’s “Blood in the Garden” that details the 1990s Knicks.

And for Knicks fans: Spike Lee confirmed to me he’s working on a film series based on “Blood in the Garden,” a book about the 90s Knicks. “It’s not a rumor.” https://t.co/dxWkAEhZgC — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 26, 2022

This is the same road Max Borenstein took the Lakers down when his team turned Jeff Pearlman’s brilliant book “Showtime” turned the HBO series “Winning Time.” That series was popular with casual fans but not loved by the people portrayed or the Lakers (who are much higher on the upcoming HULU documentary “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers”).

Putting the Knicks movie in the hands of Spike Lee — a Knicks fan but also an honest storyteller not afraid to show warts — is a smart move.

If you’re a Knicks fan — or a 1990s NBA fan, or just a basketball fan — and you have not read “Blood in the Garden,” you’re doing it wrong. It is a detailed, gripping history of the Patrick Ewing era Knicks and all the drama that filled Madison Square Garden. Please don’t take my word for it, Barack Obama suggested it as a read.

I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far. What have you been reading this summer? pic.twitter.com/K8bnTnmNaG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2022

There is no timeline yet for the “Blood in the Garden” movie. However, with the success of Winning Time” and “Adam Sandler’s “Hustle,” there is a demand for basketball movies, don’t expect this film to get lost in the shuffle.