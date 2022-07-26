Early win totals for 2022-23 NBA season have Celtics with best record

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Last season, Phoenix ran away with the best record in the NBA, eight games ahead of its nearest competitor and the only team to break 60 wins (64-18).

Is it Boston’s turn now?

With the NBA offseason winding down and most rosters primarily set, our partners at Points Bet have released their win totals for the 2022-23 season, and the Celtics top the list. The teams projected to have the best records in the West? The Clippers and Suns, who are tied for first.

Here is the full list of NBA win totals as of today, although because trades could dramatically shake up their rosters before the season starts, the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and New York Knicks do not have a win total line yet.

Boston Celtics 55.5

Los Angeles Clippers 52.5

Phoenix Suns 52.5

Milwaukee Bucks 51.5

Denver Nuggets 50.5

Golden State Warriors 50.5

Memphis Grizzlies 50.5

Philadelphia 76ers 50.5

Miami Heat 49.5

Minnesota Timberwolves 49.5

Atlanta Hawks 47.5

Dallas Mavericks 47.5

New Orleans Pelicans 44.5

Toronto Raptors 44.5

Chicago Bulls 42.5

Cleveland Cavaliers 42.5

Portland Trail Blazers 40.5

Charlotte Hornets 35.5

Washington Wizards 35.5

Sacramento Kings 32.5

Orlando Magic 27.5

Detroit Pistons 26.5

Houston Rockets 26.5

Indiana Pacers 25.5

Oklahoma City Thunder 25.5

San Antonio Spurs 23.5

A handful of quick thoughts:

• My best bet would be the Toronto Raptors over 44.5. They won 48 games last year and Scottie Barnes should be improved; plus they remain a long, athletic, difficult to play against team that is well coached. I have them as the fifth-best team in the East, although not knowing what the Nets or Knicks roster will look like heading into the season makes any prediction in that conference a risk.

• I also might bet the Sacramento Kings over 32.5. It’s not that I think the Kings are a powerhouse, but with Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, Summer League MVP Keegan Murray (who might be my Rookie of the Year prediction) and solid role players such as Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes, this team is going to score a lot of points and surprise a few people.

• There are eight teams bunched up between 52.5 wins and 49.5 wins (just three games apart).

• It’s hard to imagine a Gregg Popovich coached team finishing with the worst record in the NBA.