Detroit Pistons bringing back Grant Hill era teal jerseys this season

By Jul 26, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Detroit Pistons
0 Comments

Love it or hate it, teal is back in the Motor City.

Detroit will wear a replica of the road uniforms the Pistons wore from 1996 – 2001 as their classic uniform this season.

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”

These were truly “love them or hate them” uniforms, but they had a lot of love in Detroit. Detroit probably just sold a lot of jerseys.

Check out more on the Pistons

Charlotte Hornets v Utah Jazz
Hornets reportedly considering a reunion with Kemba Walker
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings, summer edition: Warriors start on top, but Celtics, Bucks...
Rasheed Wallace and Andre Iguodala in Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons, Game 1
Andre Iguodala: If he played now, Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis...