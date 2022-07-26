Detroit Pistons bringing back Grant Hill era teal jerseys this season

Love it or hate it, teal is back in the Motor City.
Detroit will wear a replica of the road uniforms the Pistons wore from 1996 – 2001 as their classic uniform this season.
Allow us to re-introduce some classics. #ReturnOfTheTeal pic.twitter.com/Hb1HOqxUu8
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2022
“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”
Our guy @BigSean gets it 🐴 #ReturnOfTheTeal pic.twitter.com/sl7h5YVMSK
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2022
These were truly “love them or hate them” uniforms, but they had a lot of love in Detroit. Detroit probably just sold a lot of jerseys.