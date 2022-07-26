Detroit Pistons bringing back Grant Hill era teal jerseys this season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Love it or hate it, teal is back in the Motor City.

Detroit will wear a replica of the road uniforms the Pistons wore from 1996 – 2001 as their classic uniform this season.

“To Pistons fans everywhere – we heard you, and this is for you,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “The teal jerseys represent a ‘colorful’ time in Pistons basketball and NBA history. We are thrilled to re-introduce the teal to a new generation of basketball fans and can’t wait to see this version of Detroit Basketball suit up in them.”

These were truly “love them or hate them” uniforms, but they had a lot of love in Detroit. Detroit probably just sold a lot of jerseys.