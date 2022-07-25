Watch Montrezl Harrell, Daniel Gafford put up numbers at Drew League

By Jul 25, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
LeBron James owned the place. Trae Young and John Collins had strong outings.

NBA players keep showing up to the Drew League pro-am games in Los Angeles and putting up numbers. This Sunday, it was free agent Montrezl Harrell‘s turn as he scored 31 (making his case he should land a job somewhere).

He wasn’t alone. Kenyon Martin Jr. had the dunk of the day.

Daniel Gafford had 14 points on the day.

And David Nwaba was showing how you finish around the rim.

 