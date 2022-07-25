Watch Montrezl Harrell, Daniel Gafford put up numbers at Drew League

LeBron James owned the place. Trae Young and John Collins had strong outings.
NBA players keep showing up to the Drew League pro-am games in Los Angeles and putting up numbers. This Sunday, it was free agent Montrezl Harrell‘s turn as he scored 31 (making his case he should land a job somewhere).
Montrezl Harrell is a PROBLEM, he dropped a 30-piece in his @DrewLeague win today!
🔥 @MONSTATREZZ: 31 PTS, 9 REB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IxS744LHeO
He wasn’t alone. Kenyon Martin Jr. had the dunk of the day.
Kenyon Martin Jr going 🆙
Watch Now on the NBA App: https://t.co/7D4mS7Pw1v pic.twitter.com/ExnmhS1Auw
Daniel Gafford had 14 points on the day.
Daniel Gafford (@Dan_G33) was swatting shots and ripping down dunks in the @DrewLeague today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tfRwAqD6DD
And David Nwaba was showing how you finish around the rim.
David Nwaba comes flying through the lane for the acrobatic reverse finish 🤯
Watch Now on the NBA App: https://t.co/7D4mS7Pw1v pic.twitter.com/aldimYeCLq
