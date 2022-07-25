Watch Montrezl Harrell, Daniel Gafford put up numbers at Drew League

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James owned the place. Trae Young and John Collins had strong outings.

NBA players keep showing up to the Drew League pro-am games in Los Angeles and putting up numbers. This Sunday, it was free agent Montrezl Harrell‘s turn as he scored 31 (making his case he should land a job somewhere).

Montrezl Harrell is a PROBLEM, he dropped a 30-piece in his @DrewLeague win today! 🔥 @MONSTATREZZ: 31 PTS, 9 REB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IxS744LHeO — NBA (@NBA) July 25, 2022

He wasn’t alone. Kenyon Martin Jr. had the dunk of the day.

Kenyon Martin Jr going 🆙 Watch Now on the NBA App: https://t.co/7D4mS7Pw1v pic.twitter.com/ExnmhS1Auw — NBA (@NBA) July 25, 2022

Daniel Gafford had 14 points on the day.

Daniel Gafford (@Dan_G33) was swatting shots and ripping down dunks in the @DrewLeague today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tfRwAqD6DD — NBA (@NBA) July 25, 2022

And David Nwaba was showing how you finish around the rim.