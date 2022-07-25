Report: Wizards, Hornets, Kings also show Donovan Mitchell trade interest

The New York Knicks remain the clear frontrunners to land Donovan Mitchell in a trade with Utah. The Jazz are asking for a lot of first-round picks — five is the number league sources told NBC Sports — plus young players back for the All-Star guard. The Knicks can meet that with up to eight first-round picks they can trade, plus young players such as Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.

However, talks have dragged out as the sides negotiate. Now comes a report about other teams making calls for Mitchell, too, via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Along with New York, several other teams have expressed interest to the Jazz when it comes to Mitchell, such as Washington, Miami, Toronto, Charlotte, Sacramento and Atlanta, according to sources. Like Brooklyn, the Jazz have held firm on setting a high bar on any potential Mitchell deal, and they expect to be patient throughout the process. For now, the Jazz will continue to evaluate incoming calls and seek ways to balance their roster.

This feels like a leak from the Jazz camp trying to pressure the Knicks to put more in their offer, “look, we have all these other options.” Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is a patient negotiator who has gotten teams to bid against themselves before (hello Timberwolves!). However, whatever you think of the job Leon Rose has done as the Knicks president/decision maker, he has been patient to a fault and not rushed into deals. That’s likely happening here, so the Jazz are trying to push the process along.

The Heat reportedly have tried to line up more picks to get in on the trade, with their package being Tyler Herro based, although the Heat are said to be more focused on a Kevin Durant deal than a Mitchell one.

It’s hard to see the other teams on this new list getting near what the Knicks can offer. The Wizards can offer multiple first-round picks but do not have young players to trade outside Rui Hachimura and the just drafted Johnny Davis (who did not impress at Summer League). The Kings have traded away a lot of draft capital in their win-now mode, the Hornets don’t have any great young players to move outside the untouchable LaMelo Ball (there is Miles Bridges but Jazz and other teams are avoiding him after felony domestic abuse charges), and the Raptors have picks but will not put Scottie Barnes in the mix.

This is a race with the Knicks still way out in front of every other team, the only question is the final trade package. It looks like both sides are still trying to squeeze as much as they can out of that negotiation.