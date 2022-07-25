Jaylen Brown doesn’t appear happy to have name in Durant trade rumors

By Jul 25, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
Elsa/Getty Images
0 Comments

Boston Celtics fans and players woke up to a Woj bomb on Monday morning — the Celtics had been in talks with the Nets about a Kevin Durant trade with Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece. Those talks appear stalled out — just like all Durant trade talks — but the Celtics being open to breaking up the core that came within two wins of being NBA champions to land one of the greatest scorers ever to play the game was stunning news.

Brown himself apparently didn’t like it much.

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, Brown doesn’t want to be traded.

Boston reportedly offered Brown, Derrick White and a first-round pick for Durant. Brooklyn countered adding Marcus Smart and more picks to the package, and the Celtics walked away.

Unless there was reason to suspect Brown was considering leaving the Celtics when his contract is up in two years, there is little reason for Boston to try and trade him — except Kevin Durant changes the equation. Durant is such an elite talent — two-time Finals MVP, regular season MVP, 10-time All-NBA, and the resume goes on and on — that the Celtics have to consider it. A Durant and Jayson Tatum tandem with quality role players (particularly shooters and defenders) around them could make Boston title favorites. It’s smart management to kick the tires on that kind of deal.

How serious Brad Stevens and the Celtics are about pursuing Durant, and at what cost, remains to be seen. Another way to consider today’s news: If the Nets were trying to rekindle dormant talks with other teams, putting the Celtics and their considerable trade assets on the table is one way to do it.

Either way, the Durant trade talks continue to make headlines, and now Jaylen Brown is in the middle of them. Like it or not.

Check out more on the Celtics

2022 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
Celtics reportedly engaged with Nets in Kevin Durant trade talks
2022 NBA Summer League - Houston Rockets v Orlando Magic
Jerry West latest Hall of Famer to respond to J.J. Redick
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings, summer edition: Warriors start on top, but Celtics, Bucks...