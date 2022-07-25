Hornets reportedly considering a reunion with Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker will go down as a Charlotte legend, one of the greatest players to put on a Hornets uniform.

However, after eight seasons with the Hornets, he signed with the Celtics as a free agent in 2019, a move that didn’t work out as anyone had hoped. Ultimately, after being traded in a salary dump and waived, Walker signed with the Knicks before last season, but that didn’t work out either and he was moved again, this time to Detroit. The Pistons are expected to buy him out soon.

Which could lead to a Walker homecoming in Charlotte, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Hornets considering reunion with a former franchise cornerstone, among free-agent options, sources say: pic.twitter.com/mvjS1PlkTJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2022

There’s logic to this. The Hornets are looking for a third point guard to play a limited role off the bench behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Once bought out, Walker could be signed at the minimum (or for the bi-annual exception) and fill that role. It would be a popular move with the fan base.

The Hornets also are considering bringing back Isaiah Thomas, according to the report.

Walker likely will have other suitors besides the Hornets once the Pistons buy him out. Walker will have options. But returning home to Charlotte might be a huge draw.