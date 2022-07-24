Report: Sexton has offer from Cavaliers, just below what he expected

Collin Sexton was on his way to what he thought would be a max — or at least starting point guard money, north of $20 million a year — extension of his rookie contract. Two seasons ago he averaged 24.3 points per game for the Cavaliers, and players who get buckets get paid.

However, the 2022 calendar is about to flip to August and Sexton, a restricted free agent, has not signed an offer sheet from any team. None are on the table. Part of that is Sexton only played in 11 games last season due to a torn meniscus that required surgery. Other teams also know that even when he was healthy, Sexton’s ball-dominant style frustrated teammates. All that has depressed his market value.

He does have an offer on the table from the Cavaliers, reports Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com on the Wine & Gold Talk podcast (hat tip Hoopshype).

“The Cavs have made what I’m told is a multi-year contract offer to Collin Sexton, one that they feel is reasonable based on the fact that he has no market and he has no other offers. I’m told that it is close to $40 million in total money. So think of like a three-year, $40 million deal. It’s way less than what Collin initially wanted. I don’t know that it’s the kind of deal that Collin and his camp would be willing to take.”

That offer is in the ballpark of what other teams think he’s worth, something in the range of the mid-level exception, according to the league chatter I heard at Summer League. Other teams will not make an offer to Sexton in that ballpark because the Cavaliers would match, and no team appears willing to come in over the top and make an offer that would get the Cavaliers to fold.

Coming off the injury there was a limited market for him, plus because of his style of play some teams saw him more as a sixth man than lead guard. There had been some rumblings about Dallas — which needs shot creation after the departure of Jalen Brunson to New York — but they have 14 players on the roster, have Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie at point guard, are already $14 million into the luxury tax, and used their taxpayer mid-level exception on JaVale McGee.

The only way for Sexton to change the perception about him and to get his bigger payday is to get on the court and earn it. With the market where it is now and most team’s rosters filled up, Sexton will have to take less than he wants, but will be seeking a shorter deal that gets him back to free agency sooner.

There is an offer on the table, and Sexton said he wanted to stay in Cleveland.