Watch Trae Young, John Collins take their turn in Drew League

For Trae Young it was a return, while for John Collins it was a debut.

Saturday, both got in some run at the Drew League in Los Angeles — and they put on a show.

The finish and the foul from John Collins 💪 Watch him and Trae Young hoop in Drew League action live on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the NBA App! ➡️ https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN pic.twitter.com/VAYjAk3sEG — NBA (@NBA) July 24, 2022

Trae Young ➡️ John Collins for the tough and-one 💪 Catch them live in @DrewLeague action NOW on https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW and the NBA App! 📲 https://t.co/7kEPbDcgmN pic.twitter.com/M5JCRltv3U — NBA (@NBA) July 24, 2022

The Hawks’ duo’s appearance came one week after LeBron James showed up and dominated the Drew League. It didn’t quite go that way for Young and Collins, their team lost 103-100. Young finished with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting with 7 assists, while Collins had 16 points (on 6-of-16 shooting) and 12 rebounds, reports Law Murray of The Athletic, who was in the building.

Other NBA players at the Drew League Saturday included Tari Eason (who looked good at Summer League) and Chimezie Metu.