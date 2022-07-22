Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Greece in Eurobasket

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the first time since the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Giannis Antetokounmpo will pull a Greece jersey over his head and play for the country where he grew up.

Antetokounmpo has been working out with the Greek team in advance of EuroBasket — the European championships — this September, and it is now official that he will play for the team. The Bucks, however, will have a man on the ground to watch their MVP up close.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will participate in Eurobasket 2022 with Greek National Team, as Hellenic Basketball Federation president, Vaggelis Liolios, said. Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach, Josh Oppenheimer, will join Greek National Team coaching staff. #FearTheDeer #HellasBasketball — Christos Tsaltas (@Tsaltas46) July 22, 2022

Antetokounmpo has posted photos of himself working out with the Greek national team.

Antetokounmpo played for Greece at the 2015 EuroBasket, two World Cups, and several World Cup qualifying games. In total, he has played 22 games for the Greek national team.

Greece is in Group C of EuroBasket with (in alphabetical order) Croatia, Estonia, Great Britain, Italy and Ukraine. The Group C games will be played in Italy.

EuroBasket runs Sept. 1 — 18 and will feature a number of NBA players including Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Domantas Sabonis, Kristaps Porzingins, Danilo Gallinari, and many more.