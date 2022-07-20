PBT Podcast: Corey & Kurt talk Mitchell trade, Westbrook’s role, Ayton with Suns, more

In what will be a new regular, core part of the NBC Sports PBT podcast, Corey Robinson — son of NBA legend David Robinson and a former wide receiver for Notre Dame — and I discussed all the news around the NBA.

That includes Deandre Ayton signing a new max deal with the Suns, why Phoenix had to match, and will Ayton finish his career in Phoenix.

We discussed what should be the asking price for Donovan Mitchell and do the Jazz just want picks? That evolved into talking about if Russell Westbrook can find a role with the Lakers, and what the public statement from Westbrook’s agent means. There was a discussion of the PBT NBA Power Rankings for the summer and who stood out at the NBA Summer League, which includes talking about non-NBA athletes we’d love to see on the court.

All that plus New York pizza eating tips.

You can always watch the video of the podcast above, listen to the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.