Kyle Korver joins Hawks front office as director of player affairs

One of the NBA’s great sharpshooters, the Atlanta Hawks are betting Kyle Korver can bring another set of skills to their front office.

Korver played four-and-a-half seasons for the Hawks and, after retiring, served as a player development coach in Brooklyn last season. Now he steps into a newly created role in the Hawks front office as the director of player affairs and development, the team announced. In that role, Korver will work with the coaches to oversee and coordinate the development plan for each Hawks’ player.

“We are excited to bring Kyle back to the Hawks,” Hawks General Manager Landry Fields said in a statement. “He is a tremendous person and someone whose presence will benefit all of our players, both on and off the court, drawing from his unique experiences over his 17-year playing career, as a late-second round pick who later became an All-Star in Atlanta and one of the league’s all-time best shooters.”

The 51st overall pick in the 2003 draft out of Creighton, Korver had a long NBA career where he appeared 1,232 regular season games and is currently fifth all-time in 3-pointers made with 2,450. He shot 42.9% from 3 for his career, which included stints on the 76ers, Jazz, Bulls, Hawks, Cavaliers, and Bucks. He was an All-Star in 2015 while in Atlanta.

Now he has settled into that city in a new role for a team with interesting young players to develop in AJ Griffin, De'Andre Hunter, and Onyeka Okongwu. After acquiring Dejounte Murray in a trade with the Spurs, and pairing him with Trae Young in the backcourt, the Hawks are looking to take a step forward in the East next season.