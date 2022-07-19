JaMychal Green taking Thunder buyout, signing with Warriors

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Thunder acquired JaMychal Green from the Nuggets in a salary dump just to get a draft pick. Green was never long for Oklahoma City. The 32-year-old just doesn’t make sense on a rebuilding team with plenty of young players to fill roster spots.

Green will be a more-logical fit on the Warriors.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Forward JaMychal Green is finalizing a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors after he clears waivers, his agent Michael Hodges told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2022

Golden State continues to replenish depth after losing several contributors from last season’s championship team.

The Warriors want youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman to assume larger roles in the frontcourt next season. But Green is a steadier veteran option in case Kuminga and Wiseman aren’t ready.

A 6-foot-8 power forward who can play up or down a position depending on matchups, Green shoots 3s and competes defensively. He’s a solid pickup for the minimum.