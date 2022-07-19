Hornets’ Miles Bridges charged with three felony counts of domestic violence

Hornets restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges has been charged with three felony domestic violence counts by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month.

According to the office of District Attorney George Gascon, Bridges has been charged with felony injuring a child’s parent and two counts of child abuse in circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury. Bridges — who was arrested last month but released on a $130,000 bond — is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” Gascon told the Associated Press. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable.”

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ children, detailed her case in a July 1 Instagram post where she said, “I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” The post contained medical reports where the diagnosis was “physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation; Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle” and she had a video of their son recounting an incident in which “daddy choked mommy.”

Bridges led the Hornets in scoring last season at 20.2 points a game, plus he pulled down seven rebounds a night. He was in line for a big payday, and the Hornets extended him a qualifying offer before this incident came to light. The Hornets have not discussed a new contract with Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, since free agency opened. However, neither did they rescind the qualifying offer, thereby retaining his rights. No other team has stepped forward with an offer, nor should one be expected to until Bridges’ legal situation is resolved.