Cleveland Cavaliers unveil clean new uniforms for next season

Keep it simple. Keep it clean.

That seems to be the driving force behind the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers uniforms.

Be the first to own the new @cavs jerseys! Sign up to get a text message sent to your phone as soon as they are available for purchase ➡️ https://t.co/YVFSpeJyG9#LetEmKnow #CavsStyle pic.twitter.com/1pKoMq0mnM — Cavs Team Shop (@CavsTeamShop) July 18, 2022

From the official press release:

Cavaliers Creative Director and internationally renowned contemporary artist Daniel Arsham oversaw the design process for the Cavs Nike Collection that includes the Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) core uniforms.

Arsham described the look as “clean” and “reductive.”

As a fan of clean looks, this works for me. And while the black jerseys can be a gimmick, in the Cavaliers’ case it’s what they wore in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals when they won a title. They have to keep that.

There’s a long way to go to win a title in these new jerseys, but with a core of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, they are going to be exciting and win a lot of games.