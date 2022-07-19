Cleveland Cavaliers unveil clean new uniforms for next season

By Jul 19, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Cleveland Cavaliers
0 Comments

Keep it simple. Keep it clean.

That seems to be the driving force behind the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers uniforms.

From the official press release:

Cavaliers Creative Director and internationally renowned contemporary artist Daniel Arsham oversaw the design process for the Cavs Nike Collection that includes the Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) core uniforms.

Arsham described the look as “clean” and “reductive.”

As a fan of clean looks, this works for me. And while the black jerseys can be a gimmick, in the Cavaliers’ case it’s what they wore in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals when they won a title. They have to keep that.

There’s a long way to go to win a title in these new jerseys, but with a core of Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, they are going to be exciting and win a lot of games.

Check out more on the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell in 2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
Knicks, Heat headline five potential trade partners for Donovan Mitchell
2022 NBA Summer League - Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs
Notes from NBA Summer League: James Wiseman’s return cheered by Warriors
2022 Las Vegas Summer League- Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Who had Summer League dunk of the day: Amar Sylla or Day’Ron Sharpe?

 