The Pelicans signed-and-traded Kenrich Williams to the Thunder to make salaries match in the larger multi-team Jrue Holiday-Bucks trade in 2020.

Williams turned into a keeper for Oklahoma City.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams has agreed on a four-year, $27.2 million contract extension. The deal, negotiated by @PensackSports, comes for an undrafted player who had no Division I offers out of high school. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2022

This is quite the team-friendly deal.

But Williams earned minimum salaries his two seasons in New Orleans and is drawing just $2 million annually in the signed-and-traded three-year contract, which runs through the upcoming season. Williams is also already 27 after spending five years in college (four at TCU preceded by one at New Mexico Junior College) before entering the NBA as an undrafted free agent.

So, Williams had reason to secure this life-changing payday while he could.

The 6-foot-6 forward is a versatile defender with a decent all-around game. He could help the Thunder if they become ready to win in the next few years.

Or he could hold positive trade value once he can be dealt in six months.