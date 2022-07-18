Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

At his best, Russell Westbrook was known for triple-doubles. At his worst more recently, Westbrook has become known for bricks.

Spurs rookies Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham were playing a guessing game. Branham gave the clue: “Russell Westbrook gets them a lot.” Sochan guessed, “Bricks.”

Despite Sochan covering his mouth in embarrassment and asking someone not to include that, the clip got published:

After Branham said “no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no” then provided another clue (“scoring”), Sochan gave the correct answer of “triple-doubles.”

Sochan:

It’s banter, I was not intending on being disrespectful 😂 heat of the moment, I was playing a game baby. https://t.co/BrEaoTBtxh — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) July 17, 2022

Been one idol since I started watching the NBA and my dog is called Russell 😂 pic.twitter.com/OwGyNJu8Yu — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) July 17, 2022

I believe Sochan wasn’t intending to be disrespectful.

He was disrespectful, though. Unintentionally. While caught in the moment of a just-for-fun game. Not to be taken too seriously. But disrespectful nonetheless.

Thankfully for Sochan, Westbrook is also known for owning up to his own shortcomings, quickly forgiving and not holding grudges.