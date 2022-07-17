Watch Rockets’ Jabari Smith with block of Summer League

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jabari Smith has looked good at Summer League. Maybe not elite like some of his fellow top draft picks — 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds a game, but on 37.7% shooting — but his offensive game doesn’t fit as well with the free-flowing pick-up style of Summer League, plus that end of the floor was always where he had to develop.

His defense, however, has been as advertised.

Check Smith out with the block of the Summer League, surprising the Kings’ Jeriah Horne.

Not in Jabari's house! Jabari Smith Jr gets up for the denial ❌ pic.twitter.com/UwsZbLCEJK — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2022

The best part of that block? Smith didn’t try to send it into the third row, he controlled it and kept possession.

Smith is going to get a lot of chances to show off his defense with the Rockets this season, they will need his rim protection as the young team develops and looks to take a step forward.