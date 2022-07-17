McCollum on guarding Curry: “He’s a galaxy, he’s a planet, he’s a solar system”

Stephen Curry‘s gravity as a player has been warping defenses for a decade. Even with the peak Warriors that had Kevin Durant on the roster, the foundations of Golden State’s offense started with the fact Curry will draw multiple defenders 35 feet from the basket (Durant warped defenses in a different way, and it was virtually impossible to deal with both).

Curry’s ability to warp a defense — and take over a game — was on full display as he won the Finals MVP on the way to his fourth ring with the Warriors.

CJ McCollum was working his side hustle as an analyst for ESPN during the Warriors’ final Summer League game, and he started talking about defending Curry. Hat tip to NBC Sports Bay Area for catching it.

“It’s very tough,” McCollum said plainly during the Warriors’ final summer league game. McCollum also mentioned how the Warriors’ system, Curry’s ability to create his own shot and stretch to the defense all the way to halfcourt, and his stamina are what make him special… “You have to throw different bodies at him; this isn’t a guy you can just guard with one person,” he said. “He’s a galaxy, he’s a planet, he’s a solar system. Everything revolves around him.”

The Warriors are mainly running it back after winning an NBA title, but with Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. gone more will be asked of the Warriors’ youth movement. Moses Moody has looked spectacular at Summer League and leads everyone in Las Vegas in scoring at 27.5 points a game. Jonathan Kuminga has showed off his athleticism in recent games, and there have been flashes from a finally healthy James Wiseman. All three of them (along with Jordan Poole and others) will need to take on a larger load and help keep the minutes of Curry (as well as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) in check so they are fully ready for the playoffs.

Once on that postseason stage, it will again be all about Curry.