Watch LeBron James show up to Drew League, drop 42 and 16 at age 37

By Jul 16, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Drew League is pretty high level basketball. It’s arguably the best summer pro-am in the nation, a court stacked with college players and international pros or just guys who can flat out play the game. It’s not a bunch of cupcakes.

LeBron James stepped on the Drew League court for the first time since 2011, dropped 42 points with 16 boards, and was toying with people. At age 37.

Legendary.

LeBron’s showing at the Drew dominated social media for the day, especially everything NBA — the NBA app crashed with so many people were trying to stream the game — because this was about the pure love of hoop. No contract drama, no trades, no back-and-forth in the media, nothing but showing up at the court in front of fans — including Quavo and Draymond Green — and dominating.

It says more about LeBron — his game, his conditioning, his everything — than it does the guys going against him. LeBron is maybe the greatest to ever lace them up and he can roll out on a July Saturday and drop 42 like it’s nothing.

LeBron wasn’t the only NBA player on the Drew League court Saturday (and no, Kyrie Irving didn’t show). Compton’s own DeMar DeRozan showed out and put up 30.

LeBron and DeRozan even connected on one.

For hoop fans in L.A., today was a good day.

