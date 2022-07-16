Timberwolves sign second-round pick Josh Minott to contract

On the court in Las Vegas for Summer League, Josh Minott was a player who made you think, “maybe the Timberwolves have something here.” He played with great energy and showed a little more skill than expected. There’s still a lot of development to do — he shot 38.3% in five games — but he is long, athletic, and made some defensive plays.

The Timberwolves decided that was enough to reward Minott with a contract, something first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Minnesota Timberwolves No. 45 pick Josh Minott has agreed to a four-year, $6.8 million rookie deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2022

We don’t have the details on this contract, but it almost certainly will be for the minimum ($1 million the first year in his case) and the only real question is how many years are guaranteed.

For Minott, it’s a chance. We’ll see what he does with it. Minott could see a fair amount of G-League run this year as they look to develop his offensive skills, which are there but raw. He’s a 6’8″ wing who ended up often glued to the bench at the end of games last season for coach Penny Hardaway in Memphis, but the potential to be an NBA rotation player is there.

Minott made the Tiber roster, and that is a huge first step.