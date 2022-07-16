Report: Spurs, Keldon Johnson agree to four-year, $80 million extension

With Dejounte Murray in Atlanta pairing up with Trae Young, who will be option No. 1 in the Spurs offense?

Enter Keldon Johnson. He proved himself a dangerous 3-point shooter last season and is about to get the green light in San Antonio.

Now the Spurs are going to pay the forward like a top option after agreeing to a four-year, $80 million contract extension, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by Klutch Sports.

Keldon Johnson agreed to a 4-year $80 million extension with the Spurs! pic.twitter.com/mD7gXLKH11 — Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) July 16, 2022

Johnson, the No. 29 pick in 2019, struggled with consistency on his shot during his first two seasons with the Spurs, but everything came together after his stint with Team USA, where he won a gold medal in Tokyo. Johnson had a breakout 2021-22 campaign where he averaged 17 points and 6.1 rebounds a game while shooting 39.8% from 3. It was the shooting from distance that separated him, but Spurs coach Gregg Popovich also praised Johnson’s improved decision making.

All of that will be tested next season as Johnson will be option No. 1 without a lot of proven talent around him. The Spurs believe in Johnson enough to give him this payday, one a little larger than the Raptors gave OG Anunoby. The Spurs are betting on Johnson to live up to the hype.