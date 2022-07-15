Report: Nets give GM Sean Marks contract extension

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nets general manager Sean Marks threw down the gauntlet this offseason by publicly demanding more accountability and availability from Kyrie Irving.

Irving now appears to be not long for Brooklyn. More consequentially, Kevin Durant requested a trade after seeing how the team treated his friend.

But Nets owner Joe Tsai is backing Marks.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News:

Nets general manager Sean Marks has signed a contract extension that keeps him in Brooklyn spearheading roster decisions for the foreseeable future, the Daily News has learned. Marks’ extension, which was signed near the beginning of July per sources, comes as the Nets maneuver the most important offseason in franchise history.

Durant’s trade request came prior to Marks’ extension, per the source. Marks’ front office staff also negotiated new deals.

Hired in 2016, Marks helped build a strong culture in Brooklyn, attracted Durant and Irving then traded for James Harden to build an unprecedentedly talented super team.

With Harden already gone to the 76ers, it’s all crumbling now. The Nets got swept in the first round, a historic disapointment for a team so hyped. Their chemistry is poor. The franchise has reportedly lost a lot of money. The future looks even more bleak with Durant and Irving unsettled.

How much blame Marks deserves is open to interpretation. Even if he deserves plenty, he might be the best choice to guide the franchise back through lean years. He successfully undertook that challenge once already, and the return in Durant and Irving trades will give Brooklyn a much bigger head start this time.

No matter what Marks does the rest of his tenure, the Nets simply signing him to the extension sends a loud message about their principles and priorities.