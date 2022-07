The Jazz trading Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks seems like a matter of when, not if.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune discuss what the final trade might include, how New York will look with Mitchell, how Utah will look without Mitchell, the Rudy Gobert–Karl-Anthony Towns pairing with the Timberwolves, the misunderstood Royce O'Neale-Nets trade, reporting in the Mitchell saga and the root of Mitchell’s dissatisfaction with the Jazz: