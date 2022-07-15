Did Jonathan Kuminga throw down best dunk of Summer League? (VIDEO)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a first game in Las Vegas where Jonathan Kuminga played like his mind was in the Tao nightclub, he has bounced back with some monster games and reminded everyone he is too good an athlete for this level.

If you need a reminder of what Kuminga can do, he threw down what might be the best dunk of Summer League.

JK hit the spin cycle and the slam 😤pic.twitter.com/4nI7od59O2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2022

That. Is. Impressive.

It could win the mythical Best Dunk at Summer League award, although others are in the running, such as the Nets’ Day'Ron Sharpe going right through Myles Powell for the slam.

When you get some of the world’s best athletes in a somewhat unstructured, pick-up style game, you get some monster throw downs.

But Kuminga may have the best of them all.