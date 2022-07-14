Lakers owner Jeanie Buss’ recent tweet about Kobe Bryant had many people suspecting she was sending a message to LeBron James, particularly about LeBron pushing Los Angeles to trade for the Nets’ Kyrie Irving:

I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply.

But Buss said she had no ulterior motive behind her tweet.

Buss, in a Q&A with Mark Medina of NBA.com:

You recently tweeted about Kobe Bryant. What prompted that thought and what’s the message behind it?

We’re getting ready to start promoting our 10-part docuseries on Hulu and we’re immersed in all things Lakers. There are so many people I miss. But the person I miss the most is Kobe. We miss his voice, his friendship and everything that was taken away from us when we lost him. What I know is Laker fans feel the same way I do.

So when I feel down like that, I know when I say something, the response that I get makes me feel not alone. That’s how a community comes together to grieve. This grieving process with losing Kobe will go on for the rest of my life. It’s a void that can never be filled and was never expected.

When Phil [Jackson] left to go to the Knicks, the NBA made us sign a letter because we’re on two different teams. He said, ‘This means I can’t help you anymore. But you always have Kobe. Kobe has your back. Talk to him if you ever need advice. You’ll always have Kobe.’ That’s what Phil said to me. So, the idea that we don’t always have Kobe is hard to accept.

There was some interpretation on social media that this was an indirect message to LeBron or something pertaining to the offseason.

No. It was that my heart was full of sadness. You look to people surrounding you that feel the same way to commiserate. That’s all it was. It wasn’t intended at anything other than I had sorrow in my heart and I was trying to lighten my load.