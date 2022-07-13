Reports: Bucks’ Pat Connaughton agrees to 3-year, $28.5 million extension

It raised a few eyebrows last month when Bucks swingman Pat Connaughton opted into his $5.7 million player option for next season when there was likely more money for him on the open market.

Maybe it was because he knew an extension to that contract was coming. On Tuesday night, Connaughton and the Bucks agreed to a three-year contract extension, with Shams Charania of The Athletic being first the Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN filling in the details.

Milwaukee Bucks swingman Pat Connaughton is finalizing a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The deal takes the Bucks' key shooter and well-regarded leader through the 2025-26 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks G Pat Connaughton has agreed on a three-year, $28.5M extension with a player option, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @ExcelBasketball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2022

Connaughton is coming off his best season as a Buck, averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds a game, shooting 39.5% from 3 and playing 26 minutes a night. More importantly for the Bucks, Connaughton has proven he can be a key part of the rotation deep into the playoffs and even the Finals.

The Bucks kept their key guys this offseason, re-signing Bobby Portis and now Connaughton. They are poised to make another deep playoff run next season and will be one of the handful of title contenders around the league.