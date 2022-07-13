Reports: Bucks’ Pat Connaughton agrees to 3-year, $28.5 million extension

By Jul 13, 2022, 7:32 AM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
0 Comments

It raised a few eyebrows last month when Bucks swingman Pat Connaughton opted into his $5.7 million player option for next season when there was likely more money for him on the open market.

Maybe it was because he knew an extension to that contract was coming. On Tuesday night, Connaughton and the Bucks agreed to a three-year contract extension, with Shams Charania of The Athletic being first the Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN filling in the details.

Connaughton is coming off his best season as a Buck, averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds a game, shooting 39.5% from 3 and playing 26 minutes a night. More importantly for the Bucks, Connaughton has proven he can be a key part of the rotation deep into the playoffs and even the Finals.

The Bucks kept their key guys this offseason, re-signing Bobby Portis and now Connaughton. They are poised to make another deep playoff run next season and will be one of the handful of title contenders around the league.

Check out more on the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Bucks Khris Middleton undergoes wrist surgery, reportedly to return for season
Rasheed Wallace and Andre Iguodala in Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons, Game 1
Andre Iguodala: If he played now, Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis...
Bucks big Serge Ibaka
Bucks re-signing Serge Ibaka