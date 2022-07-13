Report: Nuggets signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to two-year, $30M contract extension

By Jul 13, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets
C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images
The Nuggets relinquished quite a bit in a trade with the Wizards to get Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on an expiring contract.

Probably because Denver knew it could lock him into a contract extension.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Presuming Caldwell-Pope isn’t getting more than a 5% raise from his $14,004,703 salary for next season into the first year of his extension, he’d still be eligible to get re-traded.

That clearly isn’t the plan, though. Caldwell-Pope’s perimeter defense, 3-point shooting and cutting should fit nicely with especially Nikola Jokic but also Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

With Jokic signing his super-max extension and now Caldwell-Pope signing an extension, Denver has that starting lineup locked in two more seasons. Caldwell-Pope – despite being the latest to agree to a deal – actually has the first out with his 2024 player option. Jokic, Murray, Porter and Gordon are all locked in through at least 2025.

