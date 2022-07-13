LeBron James: I wasn’t knocking United States’ handling of Brittney Griner

By Jul 13, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT
Lakers star LeBron James
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LeBron James said of Brittney Griner, who’s being detained in Russia, “Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?'”

That appeared to be misguided.

Chantel Jennings of the Athletic:

Ultimately, Griner’s case — though being understood by many of her fans from an American perspective — is out of the hands of Americans. Said St. Julian-Vardon: “The point is that there is nothing America can do that will free Brittney. … Her fate is in the hands of that Russian judge who is very much probably aware how Putin wants this to turn out.”

But LeBron is now saying people didn’t understand what he meant.

LeBron:

LeBron has a history of extreme rhetoric and doing damage control.

