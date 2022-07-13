LeBron James: I wasn’t knocking United States’ handling of Brittney Griner

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LeBron James said of Brittney Griner, who’s being detained in Russia, “Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?'”

That appeared to be misguided.

Chantel Jennings of the Athletic:

Ultimately, Griner’s case — though being understood by many of her fans from an American perspective — is out of the hands of Americans. Said St. Julian-Vardon: “The point is that there is nothing America can do that will free Brittney. … Her fate is in the hands of that Russian judge who is very much probably aware how Putin wants this to turn out.”

But LeBron is now saying people didn’t understand what he meant.

LeBron:

My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 13, 2022

LeBron has a history of extreme rhetoric and doing damage control.