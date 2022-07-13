Commission: Police officer violated policy by kneeling on neck of Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes

By Jul 13, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT
New Orleans Pelicans big Jaxson Hayes
New Orleans Pelicans big Jaxson Hayes was sentenced on misdemeanor charges after scuffling with police officers responding to a domestic-violence call.

Of course, that doesn’t mean police acted properly in last year’s incident in Los Angeles .

Libor Jany of the Los Angeles Times:

An LAPD sergeant violated department policy by kneeling on the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes while arresting him in response to a call about a domestic dispute last July, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled Tuesday.

After Hayes, a 6-foot-11 center for the New Orleans Pelicans, was taken to the ground by police outside a Woodland Hills home, Sgt. Darren Holst began kneeling on his neck.

Bodycam footage showed the incident:

