Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Orleans Pelicans big Jaxson Hayes was sentenced on misdemeanor charges after scuffling with police officers responding to a domestic-violence call.

Of course, that doesn’t mean police acted properly in last year’s incident in Los Angeles .

Libor Jany of the Los Angeles Times:

An LAPD sergeant violated department policy by kneeling on the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes while arresting him in response to a call about a domestic dispute last July, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled Tuesday. After Hayes, a 6-foot-11 center for the New Orleans Pelicans, was taken to the ground by police outside a Woodland Hills home, Sgt. Darren Holst began kneeling on his neck.

Bodycam footage showed the incident: