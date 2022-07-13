Beyond Mitchell, Jazz also reportedly open to Conley, Vanderbilt, Beverley trade

Trading Royce O’Neal was the first warning something was coming, then the tidal wave of change washed over Utah with the Rudy Gobert trade to Minnesota.

The next big step is trading Donovan Mitchell. However, he is not the only available player on the Jazz roster. Veteran point guards Mike Conley and Patrick Beverley are available, as is 23-year-old Jarred Vanderbilt. Jake Fischer at Bleacher Report details the trade interest around those three at Bleacher Report.

Conley had drawn interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, sources said, before the team signed John Wall under their taxpayer mid-level exception. Finding other potential landing spots for the lefty floor general has been difficult… Jarred Vanderbilt has already drawn significant interest from rival teams, sources said, after a strong season starting alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota. Just 23 years old, Vanderbilt proved capable of being an impact defender in the playoffs and is under contract for two more seasons at under $5 million in average annual value. Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R.

Fischer shoots down the Beverley to the 76ers reports, noting that after trading for De'Anthony Melton there’s not really a fit for Beverley.

Everyone in a Jazz uniform is available now, this is a team tearing it down to the studs for a rebuild. All three of Conley, Vanderbilt and Beverley will likely be traded before the deadline next February. Probably Donovan Mitchell, too, but Utah will be patient with that deal and look for a massive package of picks back.