LAS VEGAS — The Utah Jazz have found their next center.

Okay, probably not, but the 7’6″ center got a spot on the Jazz’s Summer League roster and he made the most of it on Monday night, leading Utah with 12 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in an 83-82 win over the Mavericks: